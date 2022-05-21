Advertise With Us
Back On Track
‘Hoos hit four homers; No. 12 Virginia blasts No. 10 Louisville 16-7

Virginia's Devin Ortiz runs to first during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
Virginia's Devin Ortiz runs to first during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team hit four home runs, and the 12th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 10 Louisville 16-7 on Friday in Kentucky.

The victory evens the ACC series at one-game apiece.

The Wahoos have hit 71 home runs as a team this season, which breaks program record of 67, which had stood since 1988.

Devin Ortiz delivered the record-breaker with a 456-foot, three-run home run in the 3rd.

Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson started off the 5th inning with back-to-back jacks, and Jake Gelof later added his 19th home run of the season.

UVA (38-14, 17-12 ACC) and Louisville are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at noon.

