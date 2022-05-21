‘Hoos hit four homers; No. 12 Virginia blasts No. 10 Louisville 16-7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team hit four home runs, and the 12th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 10 Louisville 16-7 on Friday in Kentucky.

The victory evens the ACC series at one-game apiece.

The Wahoos have hit 71 home runs as a team this season, which breaks program record of 67, which had stood since 1988.

Devin Ortiz delivered the record-breaker with a 456-foot, three-run home run in the 3rd.

Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson started off the 5th inning with back-to-back jacks, and Jake Gelof later added his 19th home run of the season.

UVA (38-14, 17-12 ACC) and Louisville are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at noon.

