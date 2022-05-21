Advertise With Us
ACPD investigating shooting off Thomas Jefferson Parkway

Albemarle County police car
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police are searching for 23 year old Danny Wynkoop of Madison County, VA in connection with a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The shooting took place in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

ACPD say Wynkoop is wanted on two outstanding warrants: malicious wounding and use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony crime.

Police say before they arrived, someone had left the scene to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers at 434-972-4000.

