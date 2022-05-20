UVA men’s lax ready for rematch with No. 1 Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team continues its quest for another championship this weekend, as the Cavaliers will take on Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.

The ‘Hoos and Terps have a long history, and they’ve already played once this season.

UVA head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Two months ago today, as we left Audi Field, we said they are definitively the No. 1 team in the country. We were undefeated at the time, and we lost by a lot.”

The early season showdown was a battle of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, and the Terps walked away with a 23-12 win.

Junior attacker Xander Dickson says, “What happened in DC wasn’t what we hoped, and I think we have carried that with us the rest of the season. I think we were waiting for this game. We didn’t know when we would see them again, but we knew eventually we would.”

Sunday’s showdown will also be a ‘Revenge Game’ for the Terps.

UVA has ended Maryland’s season in each of the last two tournaments, including a 17-16 victory against the undefeated Terrapins in the National Championship game last year.

Junior defender Cole Saustad says, “Throughout the past couple years, we were never the No. 1 team, throughout the whole year. Then when we got to May, and playing in these playoffs, that’s when we started playing like a No. 1 team. So I think we do a good job of rising to the occasion.”

Maryland is outscoring its opponents by a 2-to-1 margin this season, and has three times as many assists.

“They’re the best passing team I’ve seen in years,” says Tiffany. “They’re the best lacrosse team since I think, selfishly, the 2006 Virginia undefeated team. There’s no weaknesses.”

The 2006 UVA squad was the last team to go undefeated and win the national championship.

The ‘Hoos and Terps are scheduled to faceoff on Sunday at 2:30 in Columbus, Ohio.

