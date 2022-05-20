Summer Heat Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mini heat wave builds through the weekend. High temperatures will be nearly twenty degrees above average, especially Saturday afternoon. The heat index or feels like temperature will be about 100 degrees. Take breaks, seek shade, stay hydrated, wear light weight and light color clothing.

There’s an isolated shower/thunder risk later Saturday afternoon and evening in the heat and humidity.

A slow moving cold front arrives Sunday night with heat busting showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing ahead and along it.

Cooler next week with a daily rain chance.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday night: Temperatures in the 90s through sunset. 80s through midnight. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s by dawn. Mainly clear sky.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Stray shower/storm risk later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: A dry start to the day. Hazy, hot and muggy. Isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon, evening and night. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: A few rain showers, mainly south. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs cooler, near 70 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm risk at this time as another cold front arrives from the west. Highs upper 70s.

