LEAP starting Thermalize Virginia campaign, supporting energy efficiency

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program is encouraging families to go electric. It’s launching a new campaign called Thermalize Virginia.

LEAP helps households understand their efficiency options. It connects homeowners with vetted contractors to get work done, and when possible, accesses and negotiates rebates and discounts.

“There’s a lot of increases in energy prices, with inflation and the cost of living in general. We want to make sure we can help people have the tools to reduce their energy consumption and reduce their energy bills and this campaign is meant to help do that,” LEAP executive director, Chris Meyer said.

The program ends June 30. Click here to learn more.

