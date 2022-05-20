Hot and Humid May Weekend. Sunday Brings PM/Evening Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer Heat and Humidity this May weekend. A ridge of high pressure off the coast and a slow moving cold front well to our west, will send temperatures to the hottest levels so far this year. Some records could be challenged or broken this weekend. Southwest winds will make for increased humidity as well. High temperatures nearly twenty degrees above average, especially Saturday afternoon. The heat index or feels like temperature close to 100 degrees. Take breaks, seek shade, stay hydrated, wear light weight and light color clothing.

Most locations will stay dry Saturday, but a stray late afternoon or evening storm is possible. An approaching cold front will arrive later Sunday to touch off scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few could turn strong to severe. Keep checking back for updates. This front will cool temperatures early next week, but this front nearby will lead to more showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Stray storm possible, during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: A dry start to the day. Hazy, hot and muggy. Scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon, evening and night. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Cooler, few rain showers, mainly south. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs near 70. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/storm risk at this time as another cold front arrives from the west. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s.

