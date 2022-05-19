Advertise With Us
Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposures

(STOCK)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Health officials are warning the public about possible exposures to a child with measles at two northern Virginia locations.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that the unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel, but is now improving.

Officials say people may have been exposed at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center on Friday afternoon or Inova Fairfax Hospital’s emergency departments in Falls Church on Sunday or Monday nights. Outside of these locations and times, officials say the risk to the community is low.

Officials say unvaccinated people may be at risk of getting measles and should contact the health department or their health care provider for advice and stay away from others if they notice symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

