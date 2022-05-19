Advertise With Us
UVA pediatrician weighs in on boosters for kids 5-11

(FILE)
(FILE)(Francois Mori | AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized COVID-19 booster shots for 5-11 year old.

The Pfizer-Biontech booster is meant to be taken at least five months after the second shot in the two-dose series.

Data from Pfizer suggests the booster raised “omicron fighting antibodies” by 36 times in this age group.

Even though COVID-19 infections tend to be less severe in children, Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley says there are some families that should consider getting boosted.

“If their child is already at increased risk for developing complications from COVID, or perhaps living in a household with somebody who’s at severe risk, immunocompromised, seeing cases increase at school or locally, those might be some of the reason why parents may choose to go ahead and get a booster,” the doctor said.

More information on boosters for this age group can be found here.

