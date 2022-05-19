USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service supplies $1M grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - $1 million is coming to help Virginia students have a good lunch.

This grant money is from USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. It’s designed to further train cafeteria staff and make sure school lunches are nutritious and delicious.

The Virginia Department of Education will receive this funding, and some of it will make it’s way to Albemarle County and Charlottesville schools.

“All of us have been facing changes throughout the pandemic with sometimes just putting a couple of meals on the table for our family each day,” Julena Campbell who directs in USDA’s Office of Regional Communications and Partnerships, said.

She says this grant should help the VDE overcome supply chain and labor challenges.

