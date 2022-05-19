Spin Rate, Ball Speed, Smash Factor: How a proper fit leads to better results on the golf course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the Charlottesville Golf Center closed in 2017, the city lost its only golf-specific store.

But golfers in Central Virginia can rejoice, as there’s a new club fitter in town.

Club Champion has opened a location in Charlottesville, and they have all the latest gadgets for golfers looking to improve their game.

Master Club Fitter Aaron Tew says, “Our sole purpose here is to get you to play better golf by using better fit equipment.”

Tew spent seven years as a Head Golf Professional, prior to becoming a Master Club Fitter at Club Champion, and he says getting properly fit is beneficial for all skill levels of golf.

“We have everything from plus handicaps, to people who just started playing golf a few weeks ago,” says Tew.

With endless combinations of clubs, the process can look intimidating for the average golfer.

But in the hitting bay, the TrackMan radar technology is watching swing, after swing, after swing, and it doesn’t miss a thing.

“TrackMan is great,” says Tew. “He’s measuring to a tenth of a degree in many different aspects. We’re looking at spin rate, club head speed, ball speed, smash factor. Just trying to figure out, when we test equipment, what is performing the best for you.”

SAM Putt Lab provides the technology assist on the putting green, and Tew says getting properly fit for the flat stick might provide the biggest gains.

“The putter is where we see 40-percent of our strokes on the course,” says Tew. “It’s the one we hold in our hands the most, so I would recommend starting with putter.”

Tew says with improving technology, and a better fit, the game of golf can be just a little less frustrating.

“You have to work less to get the result you’re looking for,” says Tew.

