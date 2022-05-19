Advertise With Us
Spanberger works to solve baby formula shortage

By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she agrees with President Joe Biden’s actions to pump up the supply of baby formula through the Defense Production Act.

Rep. Spanberger believes this will help solve the shortage, giving the government more control over production. In the short term, she says baby formula must be imported from other countries.

“The immediacy is flying that formula in contending with the red tape and tariffs. The medium term is the utilizing the Defense Production Act to get baby formula up and produced at levels that we needed produced so that we can have the shelves stocked,” Spanberger said.

In the long term, she says legislation should be passed requiring manufacturers to alert the government if there are signs of another shortage.

