Mini Heat Wave

Rain showers from the overnight continue to exit the region this Thursday morning.

Much of today is trending dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Hot days ahead for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid, if not upper 90s and turning more muggy. Be prepared for the hottest temperatures of the year so far. The hottest high temperature for Charlottesville was set last month of 92 degrees. Friday and Saturday and even Sunday will be hotter.

Much of the region will remain rain free Friday and Saturday. There will be a few pop-up storms over the Allegheny and Potomac highlands.

A heat busting cold front arrives late Sunday afternoon and night. This will provide our next best chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

Cooler with additional rain showers next Monday and Tuesday as the cold front stalls to the south and low pressure areas for a long it.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, drying and warming. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light west wind.

Thursday night: Mainly clear sky. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 90s. Lows upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Shower and thunderstorm risk later in the afternoon and Sunday night. Highs lower 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with rain showers. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows 50s.

Tuesday: Cooler with rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 70s.

