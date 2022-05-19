IX Art Park hosting free outdoor movie series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Weekly outdoor movies are coming to Charlottesville’s IX Art Park.

The IX Art Park Foundation is partnering with Violet Crown Cinema to host free movies every Friday from June 3 to August 19. Molson Coors is also involved with support from Champion Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewery, Basic City Brewery, Waterbird Spirits, and WTJU.

Some of the movies that will be shown include “In the Heights,” “Paris is Burning,” and “Men in Black.”

There will also be family-friendly activities, art-making, and food trucks on-site.

“The ultimate goal is to continue to build this public space and to make people feel welcome and at home. It’s all about activating the outside in a way that’s accessible and free for the community to really see this as like their backyard,” IX Art Park Foundation Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

For a list of the films being shown and update to the schedule you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.