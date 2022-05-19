Instant Summer Ahead - Building Mini Heat Wave, Friday - Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Like it or not, a building May Heat Wave is ahead starting Friday and through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure off the coast and a slow moving cold front well to our west, will send temperatures to the hottest levels so far this year. Some records could be challenged or broken this weekend. Southwest winds will make for increased humidity as well. Be prepared for the heat and humidity and take those steps to stay cool and hydrated.

A stray shower is possible predawn Friday, but much of the region will remain rain free Friday and Saturday. There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the Allegheny and Potomac highlands later on Saturday afternoon and evening.

An approaching cold front will arrive later Sunday to touch off scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few could turn strong to severe. . Keep checking back for updates. This front will cool temperatures early next week, but this front nearby will lead to more showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Passing shower chance late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm risk, mainly west. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms by afternoon and Sunday night. Highs lower 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with rain showers. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows 50s.

Tuesday: Cooler with rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs low 80s.

