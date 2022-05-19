Albemarle County looking to hire across departments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a job, Albemarle County may be able to help.

The county held a job fair Thursday, May 19, looking to fill a couple dozen positions across multiple departments.

Parks & Rec. especially needs people as the summer months approach.

“Right now we do need lots of lifeguards. We need our seasonal workers to come out so that people can enjoy the parks and the recreation we have out here. Our beaches and trails that people enjoy, we need workers for those,” Human Resources Recruiter Kanise Marshall said.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can still find openings on Albemarle County’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.