Albemarle Co. working to build a 25 mile shared-use path

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is waiting to see if it has been awarded a grant to start the planning stage of a 25 mile shared-use path.

Besides a new place to exercise, the hope it will also bring business into the area.

“If we’re successful in achieving this grant and getting this funding - that doesn’t give us any money for construction, we’ll just be doing the planning - but it’s a lot of planning work that we would be able to accomplish,” Albemarle County Principal Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering said.

That planning includes mapping out options for the path, then bringing those options to the public and decision makers.

Hersh-Ballering says the path may come first, but in sections.

“We would look at finding little segments of the trail that could be constructed independently, and still be useful to the community so that we didn’t need to find a ton of money all at once to construct the whole thing,” Hersh-Ballering said.

This 25 mile path would connect walkers, runners and bicyclists from Afton all the way down into Charlottesville, bringing economic vitality along the way.

“They’re stopping for drinks, stopping for food. They’re buying new bike parts at bike shops. So there’s lots of trickle-down effects of those trails being put into place,” Hersh-Ballering said. “This is just a really great opportunity for our communities to succeed in our goals of lowering our greenhouse gas emissions and improving the economic vitality of our community.”

She says there’s also an ecological angle to all of this.

“Albemarle County has a disproportionate amount of its greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. Over half of our greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation here, compared to only 30% nationally, so that’s an important thing for us to do,” Hersh-Ballering said.

Albemarle County says it should hear back about the grant in August.

