VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened along Barterbrook Road around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 18. A 16-year-old driving a 2020 Honda CR-V lost control and struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Three passengers in the vehicle - two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old - were transported to hospitals. Two were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, while the third was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

VSP says speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

