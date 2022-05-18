SMJH unveils new statue and serenity garden

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is offering staff members a place to unplug and mentally recharge.

The strain COVID-19 put on health care workers brought the idea of a serenity garden to life.

“Come out, decompress, be alone, have some quiet time, have some coffee, enjoy the beauty, reflect on what they need to do when they get back to the scene,” Chief Nursing Officer Johnsa Morris said are things nurses can do in the space. “We wanted it to be a true break, an opportunity to get away and come back in with drive and force that they’ve always had to take great care of their patients.”

The new garden came with the Daisy Award, a statue given to nurses with outstanding performance.

“For this statute to be out here, it’s just a way for us to really honor our team,” SMJH President Rita Bunch said.

This space was made possible thanks to the COVID-19 Response Foundation.

“Many donors, many of our community members who love and support the hospital gave to that fund,” Bunch said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.