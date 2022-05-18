Showers Arrive Tonight. Temperatures Quickly Heat Up for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers arriving late tonight and into early Thursday, in association with an approaching warm front. Rain amounts expected well under a half inch for most. Much of Thursday is trending dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A stray PM storm is possible. Hot days ahead for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s and turning more humid. Be prepared for the heat. Currently, Sunday afternoon and evening expected to turn wet, with showers and storms. A few could turn strong to severe. Keep checking back for updates. Much cooler with still some showers around early next week.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, late showers, isolated storm possible. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Early AM showers. Sun and clouds, Stray PM storm possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, more humid. Isolated storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM showers, storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs low 70s. Low mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.