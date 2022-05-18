Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Plans for new Chipotle location in Albemarle Co. move forward
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
Kimberly Bianchini founded Amity to provide free and affordable housing to Ukrainian refugees.
Charlottesville native housing Ukrainian refugees overseas
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House voting on domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack