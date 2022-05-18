Increasing clouds and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness later today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail tonight with a chance for late showers. Keep an eye to the sky Thursday for scattered showers and storms, as a warm and cold front track towards our region. Conditions turn hot for Friday and Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds, & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late shower, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

