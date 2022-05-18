Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘HOPE’ app helping people break opioid addiction

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new smartphone app from the University of Virginia is giving hope to people trying to break the cycle of addiction.

HOPE (heal, overcome, persist, endure) provides support for people battling opioid-use disorder.

People can use the app to connect with care provides and chat anonymously with other users to talk through challenges.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of about this app is that people in recovery helped us build it,” Doctor Rebecca Dillingham said. “We believe that that is a reason that people used it like that and were successful with it.”

UVA Health says this app helps motivate people to stay on track with treatment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Plans for new Chipotle location in Albemarle Co. move forward
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Kimberly Bianchini founded Amity to provide free and affordable housing to Ukrainian refugees.
Charlottesville native housing Ukrainian refugees overseas
Serenity Garden at SMJH
SMJH unveils new statue and serenity garden
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senators Warner and Kaine talk baby formula shortage and Ukraine conflict
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Electric buses eventually hitting the road around UVA