Free Book Bus and Charlottesville Community Bikes teaming up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to bring a little extra joy to the community.

The Free Book Bus and Charlottesville Community Bikes are offering up free books and bike repairs at the same time.

“They got in touch with me, asking if they could come to some of our stops and of course I said yes, because anything that brings out more kids is great,” Free Book Bus founder Sharon Stone said.

“Bikes are joy, and so we’re happy to be able to help people stay on their bikes as much as possible,” Executive Director of Charlottesville Community Bikes Lauren Riegl said. “Just bring any bike. We do as many repairs as we can on site and if there’s something that’s a really complex repair then we work with families on figuring out a way to make that work at a different time.”

The next team up day is set for June 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southwood.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.