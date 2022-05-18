Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Early sun, increasing clouds

Tracking a warm and cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another pleasant day across the region. We’ll see early sunshine, but later in the afternoon clouds will gradually begin to increase. A few scattered showers will be possible tonight, as we track a warm and cold front. Expect a better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early sun, increasing clouds later, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s

