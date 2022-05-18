Charlottesville research group weighs in on baby formula shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based consulting firm thinks there may be some other factors leading to the baby formula shortage.

Demographic Intelligence says it has been surveying women in waves and found there has been a decline in breast feeding over the years, and a spike in births

Team members say their sample size is not huge, but there does appear to be a decline in breastfeeding during the coronavirus pandemic. This demand for formula could be feeding in to the current shortage.

“There’s been a lot of volatility in the in the number of births, creates uneven supply,” Demographic Intelligence Director of Research Lyman Stone said.

Stone says this was done through an online survey in five waves with up to 3,000 women in each one, made up of ages 18 to 44.

