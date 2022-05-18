Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville research group weighs in on baby formula shortage

(FILE)
(FILE)(WKYT)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based consulting firm thinks there may be some other factors leading to the baby formula shortage.

Demographic Intelligence says it has been surveying women in waves and found there has been a decline in breast feeding over the years, and a spike in births

Team members say their sample size is not huge, but there does appear to be a decline in breastfeeding during the coronavirus pandemic. This demand for formula could be feeding in to the current shortage.

“There’s been a lot of volatility in the in the number of births, creates uneven supply,” Demographic Intelligence Director of Research Lyman Stone said.

Stone says this was done through an online survey in five waves with up to 3,000 women in each one, made up of ages 18 to 44.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Plans for new Chipotle location in Albemarle Co. move forward
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
(FILE)
Woman pleads guilty in $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme
Laura Thomas orchestra director at CHS
Award-winning CHS orchestra director retires after 40 years
(FILE)
ACPS creating equal opportunities in the classroom