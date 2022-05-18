Charlottesville native housing Ukrainian refugees overseas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville native is making moves overseas to help Ukrainian refugees find a safe place to live. Now, she is turning to her hometown for more help.

Kimberly Bianchini is currently living with her family in Prague. She founded Amity, a free service that places refugees into affordable housing, around the time the Russian invasion of Ukraine started.

“Initially I thought it’d be in a medical field because I’m a registered nurse and I worked at UVA for a little while,” Bianchini said. “I realized actually the needs were not so medical, they were more in the housing industry.”

Bianchini and her husband own a real estate company in Prague.

“I reached out to my husband to ask if we had available flats that were not being rented, and we had four. And very quickly, within a few days, we placed families in those four,” she said.

Bianchini says dozens of requests poured in, and Amity was born. Over the last eight weeks, they have helped place 81 people into homes.

“Now we have an educational team, we have a girl who worked with the Ministry of Education here previously and we are taking each child and placing them into schools for next year. We also have a team that sits with these ladies and helps them create their resume,” Bianchini said. “We additionally have a food team that’s working with a foodbank in Prague to offer boxes of food to those families until they can find jobs and become self sufficient.”

Coincidentally, Bianchini met Tatian Yavorska-Antrobius through Amity. Yavorska-Antrobius is a Ukrainian artist based in Charlottesville. Amity helped her mother reach safety in Prague several months ago.

“My mom was leaving Kyiv at the time when she started bombing and Kyiv was on fire and the time my brother was trying to help her evacuate, their car was shot two or three times, so they were in great danger,” she said.

As the war rages on, more refugees need housing. Bianchini is putting out a call to Charlottesville to help with funding, urging families that can to sponsor a Ukrainian family relocating to Prague through the nonprofit.

Sponsorships with Amity can rage anywhere from $400-1,000 to house families, as well as provide utilities and internet access.

