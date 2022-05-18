ACPS creating equal opportunities in the classroom

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is fully transitioning out of its traditional leveling program. This means students will be in the same courses no matter their abilities.

ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita says, ultimately, this is about fairness and making sure students aren’t behind just because of their test scores forma young age.

“Children are entitled to have same educational opportunities, equal educational opportunities, and learn at their own pace,” Giaramita said.

This means de-leveling the curriculum.

“If a student doesn’t happen to test well enough as a second grader, that means that for the next eight or nine years of their academic career they’re limited in the opportunities that they have to take advanced classes,” the spokesperson said.

Giaramita says it is time for a change, and ACPS has been watching this for the past few years to prove it.

“Our experience is showing that when you raise the level of performance of one group of students it does benefit every group of students, and you simply can’t have a classroom where children are segregated based on this judgment about what their ability to learn,” he said.

ACPS is prepared for push back, and Giaramita says there will still be opportunities for students to grow if they need more.

“It isn’t a zero-sum game. It isn’t that by giving to one group of students you take away from the other group of students,” he said.

