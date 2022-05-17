You gotta love it

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. Wednesday will feature slightly cooler conditions but pleasant. Meanwhile, we are tracking a warm front that will approach the region Thursday. A few showers or a thunderstorm will be possible. Temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday. Get ready. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, Shower or storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

