YOGO initiative comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette, members of Sentara Starr Hill Health Center, 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson, and others gathered in Charlottesville to hear Alex Zan’s latest message.

“I think we should all be grateful for Mr. Zan’s work,” Del. Hudson said.

Zan was one of the first students to experience integration as a child. Now he has a message for current students: Yo! Let It Go (YOGO).

“Let go of anger, arguments, revenge” Zan said.

The mascot for YOGO is a yellow and purple bug: “I had to put some wings on him cause we want YOGO to travel,” Zan said.

It is a visual way to remind kids to be slow to anger. Zan visits schools to share this message.

“It’s very important because they’re very impressionable, they’re very observant, and they do a lot of listening,” he said.

Hudson says Zan’s life work makes the commonwealth a better place.

“Virginia has made a lot of progress in the last couple years on gun safety and investing in community violence programs. At the end of the day it all comes down to those one-on-one relationships,” the delegate said.

“It’s OK for people to be wrong, you don’t have to engage constantly to prove your point,” Zan said.

