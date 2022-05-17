Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

YOGO initiative comes to Charlottesville

Alex Zan introduces YOGO campaign branching into Charlottesville at City Hall
Alex Zan introduces YOGO campaign branching into Charlottesville at City Hall(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette, members of Sentara Starr Hill Health Center, 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson, and others gathered in Charlottesville to hear Alex Zan’s latest message.

“I think we should all be grateful for Mr. Zan’s work,” Del. Hudson said.

Zan was one of the first students to experience integration as a child. Now he has a message for current students: Yo! Let It Go (YOGO).

“Let go of anger, arguments, revenge” Zan said.

The mascot for YOGO is a yellow and purple bug: “I had to put some wings on him cause we want YOGO to travel,” Zan said.

It is a visual way to remind kids to be slow to anger. Zan visits schools to share this message.

“It’s very important because they’re very impressionable, they’re very observant, and they do a lot of listening,” he said.

Hudson says Zan’s life work makes the commonwealth a better place.

“Virginia has made a lot of progress in the last couple years on gun safety and investing in community violence programs. At the end of the day it all comes down to those one-on-one relationships,” the delegate said.

“It’s OK for people to be wrong, you don’t have to engage constantly to prove your point,” Zan said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the...
CHS students walk out of class to show support for Buffalo community
Outside of the UVA Health Center
UVA Health doctor speaks on severe hepatitis cases in children
Rivanna Water and Sewage Authority
RWSA still testing wastewater despite what CDC data may show
iTREAT Mobile Telemedicine System
Madison Co. ambulances using new tech to detect strokes
Princess for a Day executive director, Coressa Williams with a child at Princess for a Day.
Princess For a Day returning to Charlottesville