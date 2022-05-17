What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Slightly cooler conditions can be expected for Wednesday. Meanwhile, a warm front will bring a few scattered showers and storms Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 90s Friday and Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today; Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower or storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

