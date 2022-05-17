UVA partners with BrandR Group to provide NIL opportunities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of all 27 athletic teams at the University of Virginia have a new way to profit off their name image and likeness (NIL).

UVA is partnering with The BrandR Group to use the university’s trademarks and logos in NIL opportunities.

It’s a voluntary program that is considered “passive” in the world of NIL. This means athletes will be paid for what licensees sell using their name image and likeness.

The BrandR Group only represents groups of athletes.

“We get the power of a group to entice companies, licensees sponsors who otherwise wouldn’t engage with them as individuals to engage with them as a group of athletes,” Len Stachitas said.

The company defines a group as three or more athletes from one team or six or more from multiple teams.

