Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA partners with BrandR Group to provide NIL opportunities

New UVA logo
New UVA logo(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of all 27 athletic teams at the University of Virginia have a new way to profit off their name image and likeness (NIL).

UVA is partnering with The BrandR Group to use the university’s trademarks and logos in NIL opportunities.

It’s a voluntary program that is considered “passive” in the world of NIL. This means athletes will be paid for what licensees sell using their name image and likeness.

The BrandR Group only represents groups of athletes.

“We get the power of a group to entice companies, licensees sponsors who otherwise wouldn’t engage with them as individuals to engage with them as a group of athletes,” Len Stachitas said.

The company defines a group as three or more athletes from one team or six or more from multiple teams.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the...
CHS students walk out of class to show support for Buffalo community
Outside of the UVA Health Center
UVA Health doctor speaks on severe hepatitis cases in children
Rivanna Water and Sewage Authority
RWSA still testing wastewater despite what CDC data may show
iTREAT Mobile Telemedicine System
Madison Co. ambulances using new tech to detect strokes
Princess for a Day executive director, Coressa Williams with a child at Princess for a Day.
Princess For a Day returning to Charlottesville