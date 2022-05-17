Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA doctor discusses informal milk sharing safety

Frozen Breast Milk
Frozen Breast Milk(Jennifer Mariani)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many mothers are in the position to accept or donate breast milk during the formula shortage.

Doctor Ann Kellams with UVA Health says this is a great mitigation strategy, but to take precautions.

“If it’s somebody that you do not know or trust, if you do not have the information about what kind of medicines or substances they may be exposed to and or if they have not been tested for the common infectious diseases that can be transmitted, then we do not recommend this practice,” Dr. Kellams said.

Kellams serves as the president for the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. She shares research on informal milk sharing here.

