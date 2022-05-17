Advertise With Us
Princess For a Day returning to Charlottesville

Princess for a Day executive director, Coressa Williams with a child at Princess for a Day.
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many girls dream of being a princess, and now they can be.

The Princess for a Day camp is starting back up in Charlottesville after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say it’s a time for young girls to learn their inherent value, etiquette and grace. The event is perfect for ages 3 to 16.

“There’s so much pressure on our girls to be a certain height, to be a certain size, to portray a certain image, and Princess for a Day dispels all of that. Our whole theme and our motto is, ‘You’re beautiful just the way that you are,’” Executive Director Coressa Williams said.

Click here to sign up, call: (240) 478-7180, or email: princessoutreach@gmail.com

