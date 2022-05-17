CHS students walk out of class to show support for Buffalo community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the Buffalo community.

Members of the the Charlottesville Black Youth Action Committee led students in a march around the neighborhoods surrounding CHS Tuesday, May 17.

Chants were heard across the campus, speaking out against the violence towards Black lives.

“When I have people that look like me and people that are around my age walk out it just shows that this is going to stop with our generation. We are not going to allow this to keep getting passed on to generation to generation,” CHS student Zee Bryant said.

The students also held two minutes of silence to honor the ten lives lost in the shooting in Buffalo.

