Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CHS students walk out of class to show support for Buffalo community

Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the...
Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the Buffalo community.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class to show support for the Buffalo community.

Members of the the Charlottesville Black Youth Action Committee led students in a march around the neighborhoods surrounding CHS Tuesday, May 17.

Chants were heard across the campus, speaking out against the violence towards Black lives.

“When I have people that look like me and people that are around my age walk out it just shows that this is going to stop with our generation. We are not going to allow this to keep getting passed on to generation to generation,” CHS student Zee Bryant said.

The students also held two minutes of silence to honor the ten lives lost in the shooting in Buffalo.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Outside of the UVA Health Center
UVA Health doctor speaks on severe hepatitis cases in children
Rivanna Water and Sewage Authority
RWSA still testing wastewater despite what CDC data may show
iTREAT Mobile Telemedicine System
Madison Co. ambulances using new tech to detect strokes
Princess for a Day executive director, Coressa Williams with a child at Princess for a Day.
Princess For a Day returning to Charlottesville