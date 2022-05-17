Charlottesville youth lead community vigil after Buffalo shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday night in Charlottesville, teenagers led a community vigil after a shooter in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York killed 10 people on Saturday.

The Charlottesville Black Youth Action Committee led the vigil at Market Street Park, using it as an opportunity to reflect on the attack and ask for action from Charlottesville government and school leaders.

They did this while standing in solidarity with the community in New York, reading the names of the victims and holding candles.

“We are the last generation,” said Zee Bryant, who helped organize the vigil. “This is going to stop with us. So we just wanted to let you guys know that -- and everyone know that around the world. It’s going to stop with us. We’re not going to allow this to go to the next generation and get passed down generation to generation and allow these things to keep happening.”

Organizers say although the vigil was held in the spot where the Robert E. Lee statue no longer calls home, the work to dismantle white supremacy must still continue.

