Charlottesville still funding programs to aid rent relief

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Portal is now closed, and fear is rising over a wave of home evictions coming our way.

There are two programs available to help people in Charlottesville pay rent and utilities.

“The best affordable housing program is to keep someone in their house already, you know, if they can afford it,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

In the city and Albemarle County, nearly $400,000 is there for people who need help with their rent.

“City staff are closely monitoring those levels and the amount they’re being used to see if there is a spike in people who need it,” Payne said.

More money may be added if demand goes up.

“The plan is for that to happen if needed, and we could use ARPA money from the federal government to do that, potentially,” Payne said. “It’s closely being monitored to see what the usage is and whether that’s needed.”

Charlottesville will look at weekly data to determine what comes next.

“I think it’s just important that these programs continue to run, that people know that they’re available and know that that’s an option if this has created a sudden shift in their situation that they’re not forced to go out on the street or lose their housing,” Payne said.

Call 833-524-2904 or the Spanish line: 434-373-0930 for more information.

