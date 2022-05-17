Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville activists call for city to implement Marcus Alert system

Charlottesville activists call for city to implement Marcus Alert system
Charlottesville activists call for city to implement Marcus Alert system(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of activists in Charlottesville met at the Freedom Wall on the Downtown Mall on Monday evening to highlight mental health and ask city council to take steps toward implementing the Marcus Alert system.

Myra Anderson led a crowd to share their experiences with mental health, working to break the stigma and proclaim “mental health matters.”

They say they want the city to implement the Marcus Alert system soon, so people in mental health crises will be greeted by professionals instead of entering the criminal justice system.

“What we need is for people to get help before experiencing systems that lead to arrest, or before they’re experiencing systems that lead to incarceration, or homelessness, or any of the other things that could happen,” Anderson said.

The city is required to implement the system by 2026.

Anderson wants more citizens with mental health experiences to have input when shaping the program as part of a formal working group.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
COVID-19
Charlottesville doctors tracking additional COVID-19 variants

Latest News

Albemarle County leaders light up County Office Building green for Mental Health Awareness Month
Albemarle County leaders light up County Office Building green for Mental Health Awareness Month
Charlottesville youth lead community vigil after Buffalo shooting
Charlottesville youth lead community vigil after Buffalo shooting
Madison County EMS team being awarded
Madison Co. EMS team honored with “Lifesaver Award”
Washington Park Pool
Charlottesville trying to hire more lifeguards