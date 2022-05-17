Another Nice Day Wednesday. Rain Returns At Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cool start Wednesday, another pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. More clouds will arrive by later afternoon, leading to showers and isolated storms Wednesday night into early Thursday. This activity in association, with a developing warm front. Sun and clouds Thursday, with a stray afternoon storm possible. While warmer Thursday, turning hot Friday and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures for many topping out in the low to mid 90s through Saturday. Get ready for the heat. Some scattered storms are expected each afternoon this weekend. A cold front will cross the region Sunday and cool temperatures back down into early next week.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Lows upper 50s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Rain at night. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Early AM showers. Sun and clouds, Stray PM storm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers, storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s.

