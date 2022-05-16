Advertise With Us
Technology from Charlottesville company could expand past COVID-19

MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test
MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company now has FDA authorization for its saliva COVID-19 test.

MicroGEM says its test offers up results in 27 minutes, but is seeking full approval from the FDA.

“It actually makes a very, very big difference,” Vice President Peter Lee said. “The earlier you can get that diagnostic information, the sooner you can get someone on treatment. And the sooner you can have someone isolate and break the transmission chain.”

MicroGEM says it found patients much more willing to take a saliva test than a nose swab.

