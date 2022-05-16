Advertise With Us
Showers and storms

Improving tomorrow, hot late week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms for the rest of the afternoon. Some storms that do develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind, hail, heavy downpours, and a isolated tornado. The most critical time for these storms will be between now and 4 pm. Once the cold front moves through conditions will begin to improve tonight. Expect nice conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move through, later this week, soaring temperatures into the 90s by Friday. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Clearing with areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Sunny & hot, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

