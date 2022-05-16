Plans for new Chipotle location in Albemarle Co. move forward

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are plans to have a Chipotle take over the old TGI Friday’s building in the Hollymead Town Center.

The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board has looked over design plans, including signs, colors, and landscaping.

“Our recommendation is for approval with the conditions listed in the staff report,” Planning Manager Margaret Maliszewski said.

The plan is for the old building to be torn down, and a new one built in its place with a drive thru. The board voted to approve the plan with the changes discussed.

