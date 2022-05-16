Orange Co. wins National Association of Counties award

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County has been awarded a National Association of Counties 2022 achievement award.

The county says it won the Connected Public Safety Advancements title for the innovation it showed through combining the new sheriff’s office, 911 center, fire headquarters, EMS, and information technology department into one building.

The new board room, also in the same building, can be converted into an emergency operations center.

“I think that’s what showed the creativity and shows how building teams and collaboration is what really magnifies and multiplies the impact on the community,” Orange Co. Administrator Ted Voorhees said.

There will be an open house at the new public safety building Tuesday, May 24, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

