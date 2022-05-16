Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Orange Co. wins National Association of Counties award

Orange County has spent over $14.5 million on a new public safety building, and it’s been done...
Orange County has spent over $14.5 million on a new public safety building, and it’s been done it without having to raise taxes.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County has been awarded a National Association of Counties 2022 achievement award.

The county says it won the Connected Public Safety Advancements title for the innovation it showed through combining the new sheriff’s office, 911 center, fire headquarters, EMS, and information technology department into one building.

The new board room, also in the same building, can be converted into an emergency operations center.

“I think that’s what showed the creativity and shows how building teams and collaboration is what really magnifies and multiplies the impact on the community,” Orange Co. Administrator Ted Voorhees said.

There will be an open house at the new public safety building Tuesday, May 24, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
COVID-19
Charlottesville doctors tracking additional COVID-19 variants

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
231 Fest in Keswick
Central VA businesses host “231 Fest” to benefit BRAFB
FILE
UVA Center for Politics analyzes what Virginia voters will care about in upcoming elections