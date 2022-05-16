Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse(DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)
By Jonathan Shelley and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Troopers in Indiana have identified two people killed and two people arrested after an armed man confronted the four inside his home on Monday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WPTA that 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco died in what investigators are calling a home burglary.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in DeKalb County to two suspected burglars being held at gunpoint. They also found the other two dead inside the home.

Troopers believe the homeowner, who was not identified, was confronted by four armed intruders and responded by producing his own weapon and firing.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne, on felony murder and burglary counts. Both are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

People can be charged with murder in Indiana if a death occurs while they are committing a felony, even if they don’t directly take another life.

Troopers have not filed charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Seminole Trail
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
COVID-19
Charlottesville doctors tracking additional COVID-19 variants

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula maker Abbott reaches deal to restart factory tied to shortage
A bag lunch available at locations around Albemarle County, during COVID-19 closure
Congress has until June 30 to keep student’s lunches free through summer
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Puppy after the crash
Puppy survives crash in Albemarle Co., reunited with owner