Fatal crash in Albemarle County Sunday evening

Scene on Seminole Trail
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Seminole Trail at Greenbrier Drive Sunday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, 29S lanes are closed, except for left turn lane.

Officials are asking drivers to please avoid area.

Albemarle County Police are expecting to release more information on Monday.

