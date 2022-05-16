Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies today. We are currently tracking a strong cold front . Showers and storms that develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes . Skies will clear tonight with areas of fog. Sunny, breezy and pleasant conditions can be expected Tuesday. Later this week get ready for the 90s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Clearing & cool, areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, & hot, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

