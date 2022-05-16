Cooler Night. Couple of Pleasant Spring Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is to our east and will move off the coast tonight. In its wake, drier and cooler air making a return. A pleasant couple of days into the mid-week, before showers and storms return. Late Wednesday night and into Thursday, showers and some storms will develop, as a warm front approaches the region. Warmer Thursday and turning hot, with highs in the low 90s, as we move into Friday and the start of the weekend. Some scattered storms are expected over the weekend.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. Breezy at times. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Rain at night. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers, storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs low 70s.

