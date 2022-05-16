CHS community rallies behind Aidan Peter’s battle with cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville High School community is rallying behind a student fighting cancer.

Aidan Peters is a junior on the CHS Baseball team.

“I fell in love with the game when I was super little,” Aidan said. “I’ve loved pitching. I’ve loved that you kind of get to control the pace of the game and that’s kind of always on you.”

He played through back pain last year. An x-ray didn’t show any area of concern, and physical therapy didn’t help. After losing around 50 pounds, an MRI led to Aidan being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“I really tried to focus on the positive parts of my treatment and everything that’s going right,” Aidan said. “It’s a very isolating kind of thing. You can feel very alone at times.”

A diagnosis like cancer will change your life, something Aidan’s family is familiar with: His parents, Adam and Rebecca Peters, are both survivors.

“I think it really helped him just sort of not see this as a death sentence, to see that, ‘OK, this is just something I have to go through and it just what it is,’” Adam Peters said.

Aidan is in the home stretch of treatment: One more round of chemo, then radiation. He is counting down the days until he is back on the mound.

“I’m just excited to see him back, see him healthy and excited, to see him coming to throw for us next year,” Soren Arebelaez said.

“I’m playing for him and stepping into the batter’s box and going in the field having some pride in myself,” Ty Enoch said.

The community has rallied to help raise money for Aiden through a shoelace fundraiser.

“You get kind of a lot of support right at the start and it kind of dwindles towards the end. So it’s kind of nice to be reminded that everybody’s still thinking about me and still on my side,” Aiden said.

Aiden will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against Monticello High School Thursday, May 19.

“Just being out there and watching the game, being out on the field, just getting that feeling,” he said. “I’m really excited to start pitching again. And, you know, it’s going to be my senior year, so I’m going be going all out.”

All of the money raised from the shoelace fundraiser goes to the Peters family. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000. It’s taking over the sports community in the Charlottesville area. STAB Baseball, Miller School Baseball, Central Little League Majors players and coaches, the Blue Ridge Elite Travel Baseball and many teams at Charlottesville High School have purchased shoe laces for every player on the team.

You can pick up a pair at any CHS game this spring.

