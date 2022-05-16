Advertise With Us
Charlottesville trying to hire more lifeguards

Washington Park Pool
Washington Park Pool(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The plan is to open two Charlottesville pools by Memorial Day weekend, but lifeguards are still needed.

According to the acting aquatic facilities manager, Gator Batton, Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool will open Memorial Day weekend.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is still actively recruiting between 30 to 40 people, primarily lifeguards.

Crow Recreation Center will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, but will reopen Tuesday through Friday of that week.

“We’re also still recruiting for our customer service attendant positions, as well as our Red Cross instructors and our maintenance staff,” acting aquatics facilities manager, Gator Batton said.

Batton says there is a $250 signing bonus for the lifeguard one, lifeguard two, and seasonal pool manager positions.

