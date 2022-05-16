Charlottesville High School senior wins scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifteen graduating students in Virginia are being awarded the George E. Allen Scholarship.

“We’ve been doing this for several decades, and the goal is to honor and recognize and support graduating high school seniors who have overcome adversity in some way, shape, or form, and are continuing their education beyond high school,” David Irvine with Allen & Allen said.

Pray Meh is exactly the kind of person the scholarship is meant for.

“I’ve faced hardships, I’ve overcame them, and I think I became a better person because of this hardships,” Pray said.

Pray was born in a refugee camp, and moved to the U.S. when she was 6 years old.

“I have faced many difficulties in life growing up, not just an immigrant, but also being the firstborn to my parents,” she said.

Pray says she hopes to one day go back to that camp as a doctor. She says money from this scholarship will help her buy the tools she needs to invest in her future.

“I can use the $2,000 to buy a nice computer,” Pray said. “And the computer will not only get me through school, but hopefully it’ll get me through life using that computer.”

Pray will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University next year.

Applications for next year’s graduating seniors will open in the early spring.

