Central VA businesses host “231 Fest” to benefit BRAFB

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses, wineries and food vendors from across Central Virginia joined hands Sunday, May 15 for a good cause.

Castle Hill Cider in Keswick hosted the first “231 Fest.” Proceeds from the event benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Every dollar donated helps provide enough food for four meals.

Castle Hill Cider started its relationship with BRAFB early in the pandemic. It donated a portion of its cider sales to the food bank then. Organizers say this event was just the next step. In the future Castle Hill hopes to help volunteer with BRAFB more.

“Everybody that’s coming out here today is helping to put food on the table for their neighbors, but also the 231 Fest brings a lot of attention and awareness to the efforts that the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank does, and to our neighbors that are experiencing food insecurity,” BRAFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Millie Winstead said.

This is the inaugural festival, though organizers say they may try to make it a yearly event.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.